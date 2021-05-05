Abstract

Growing cannabis use among young adults in the United States surpasses research and public understanding, raising health concerns despite potential benefits. Limited research focuses on their knowledge, attitudes, risks, and motivations, especially in states with limited legalization. This study explores cannabis knowledge and attitudes among healthy young adult cannabis consumers to understand their risk and benefit perceptions. Data include a subsample of participants in the Herbal Heart Study, a cohort to examine subclinical cardiovascular risk among healthy young adult (18-35 years old) cannabis consumers and non-consumers. A qualitative thematic analysis of the interviews was performed using a deductive approach driven by the theory of the Health Belief Model to generate categories and codes. Dedoose was used to organize transcripts and coding. A total of 22 young adult cannabis consumers (M age = 25.3, SD = 4.4) were interviewed between May 5, 2021- September 23, 2022. Participants were predominantly female (n = 13) and Hispanic (n = 9) or non-Hispanic Black (n = 7). Five themes were identified: perceived health benefits and risks associated with cannabis use, motivation for cannabis use, knowledge of cannabis, and perceived barriers to cannabis use. Participants discussed knowledge, positive/negative attitudes toward cannabis, and perceived risks/benefits based on personal experience and gathered information. Some showed knowledge deficits, and most wanted more health-related cannabis research. Given the current climate of rising cannabis legalization, availability of novel cannabis products, and societal acceptance, further research and evidence-based cannabis literacy for young adults are essential to keep pace with liberalization trends.

