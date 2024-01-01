Abstract

Moral injury is a serious concern among first responders. Not only does moral injury occur with notable frequency among first response groups such as police, fire safety, and emergency medical personnel, but it also poses considerable mental health challenges. Despite a recent explosion of research on moral injury, the literature would benefit from a systematic investigation of how first responders describe their experiences in their own words. We conducted semistructured interviews with 36 graduates of a first responder trauma healing course. Participants described moral injury as (a) a byproduct of being a first responder, (b) occurring frequently but being difficult to identify, and (c) involving feelings of helplessness and guilt. Effects of moral injury included (a) wide-ranging negative consequences, (b) diminished self-esteem, (c) isolation from and suspicion of others, and (d) spiritual distress. When asked about the advice they would give to other people experiencing moral injury, first responders recommended (a) talking openly about the experience of moral injury, (b) being proactive in seeking help, (c) breaking free from the stigma of needing assistance, and (d) building a network of support. Taken together, these results suggest important guidelines for helping first responders cope with the aftermath of moral injury. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en