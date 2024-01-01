|
Xu B, Blais RK, Tannahill H. Psychol. Trauma 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38271002
OBJECTIVE: Military sexual trauma (MST) is a risk factor for suicide among service members/veterans. Research reported that around half of MST survivors were exposed to pre-MST, making MST a revictimization experience. Unfortunately, little is known about mechanisms of the association between revictimization and suicide risk among MST survivors. One possible mechanism is posttraumatic cognitions (PTCs), which include the survivor's (a) negative cognitions about themselves, (b) negative cognitions about the world, and (c) self-blame. The current study examined each of the PTC subscales as potential mediators of the association between sexual revictimization and suicide risk.
Language: en