Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Military sexual trauma (MST) is a risk factor for suicide among service members/veterans. Research reported that around half of MST survivors were exposed to pre-MST, making MST a revictimization experience. Unfortunately, little is known about mechanisms of the association between revictimization and suicide risk among MST survivors. One possible mechanism is posttraumatic cognitions (PTCs), which include the survivor's (a) negative cognitions about themselves, (b) negative cognitions about the world, and (c) self-blame. The current study examined each of the PTC subscales as potential mediators of the association between sexual revictimization and suicide risk.



METHOD: Participants were 383 service members/veterans reporting a history of MST that involved assault (50.65% female). Participants completed self-report questionnaires assessing demographics, suicide risk, history of sexual victimization (MST and premilitary sexual victimization), and PTCs. Of these, 340 (88.8%) reported a history of MST and premilitary victimization and comprised the revictimization group.



RESULTS: Parallel mediation analysis with suicide risk regressed on each of the PTCs subscales and covariates revealed that negative cognitions about self had a significant indirect effect on the association between revictimization and higher suicide risk, above and beyond negative cognitions about the world and self-blame.



CONCLUSIONS: Targeting negative cognitions about self among sexual revictimization survivors may be a therapeutic strategy to reduce suicide risk most effectively. Cognitive processing therapy may be particularly useful given the focus on altering PTCs. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

