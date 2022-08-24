Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Aggressive disorders, in patients with intellectual disability, are satisfactorily managed with an educational, psychological, and pharmacological approach. Posterior hypothalamic region deep brain stimulation emerged in the last two decades as a promising treatment for patients with severe aggressive disorders. However, limited experiences are reported in the literature.



METHODS: A systematic review was performed following PRISMA guidelines and recommendations by querying PubMed and Embase on August 24th, 2022, with the ensuing string parameters: ([deep brain stimulation] OR [DBS]) AND ([aggressiv*] OR disruptive). Cochrane Library, DynaMed, and ClinicalTrials.gov were consulted using the combination of keywords "deep brain stimulation" and "aggressive" or "aggression". The clinical outcome at the last follow-up and the rate of complications were considered primary and secondary outcomes of interest.



RESULTS: The initial search identified 1,080 records, but only 10 studies met the inclusion criteria and were considered. The analysis of clinical outcome and complications was therefore performed on a total of 60 patients. Quality of all selected studies was classified as high, but one. Mean Overt Aggression Scale (OAS) improvement was 68%, while Inventory for Client Agency Planning (ICAP) improvement ranged between 38.3% and 80%. Complications occurred in 4 patients (6.7%).



CONCLUSION: Posterior hypothalamic region deep brain stimulation may be considered a valuable option for patients with severe aggression disorders and ID. This review can represent a mainstay for those who will be engaged in the surgical treatment of these patients.

