Shiroto Y, Torikai K, Noguchi R, Saito Y. Stud. Health Technol. Inform. 2024; 310: 1398-1399.

(Copyright © 2024, IOS Press)

10.3233/SHTI231213

38269665

Alert fatigue, a decrease in sensitivity to alerts, is a problem in the medical field. In this study, a survey was conducted on medical accidents in order to develop an alert that could be expected to reduce alert fatigue. As a result, medical accidents related to drugs are common worldwide, and the need for an alert system that can detect the implementation of medical treatment was found.


*Accidents; *Records; Alert fatigue; alert system; medical accident

