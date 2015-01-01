SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Obeid JS, Tsalatsanis A, Chaphalkar C, Robinson S, Klein S, Cool S, Szwast E, Bunnell BE. Stud. Health Technol. Inform. 2024; 310: 1486-1487.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, IOS Press)

DOI

10.3233/SHTI231257

PMID

38269709

Abstract

Suicide risk models are critical for prioritizing patients for intervention. We demonstrate a reproducible approach for training text classifiers to identify patients at risk. The models were effective in phenotyping suicidal behavior (F1=.94) and moderately effective in predicting future events (F1=.63).


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; machine learning; *Suicidal Ideation; Suicidal behavior; reproducibility; text classification

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print