Abstract

BACKGROUND: Previous studies have only investigated the short-term association of recent cannabis use with cannabis-related problems, without accounting for the onset, duration, and variations in frequency of use in the life-course.



METHODS: We obtained data from the Washington panel survey during 2014-2016. We constructed accumulated lifetime exposure to cannabis use, heavy drinking (5+ drinks on one occasion), and cigarette pack-years from age of onset based on a series of decades-based questions on cannabis use and heavy drinking, and tobacco use history. We used Generalized Estimating Equation with Poisson distribution to investigate the association between accumulated cannabis use and the past-6-month CUDIT score. We adjusted for accumulated heavy drinking and cigarette pack-years, substance co-use variables, demographics, and applied survey weights.



RESULTS: We found strong and statistically significant correlations for the lifetime measures across the four panel surveys, indicating that the life-course measures of cannabis use and heavy drinking were largely reliable. We found a statistically significant relationship between the lifetime accumulated exposure to cannabis and CUDIT. The results were robust to the inconsistencies in reported frequencies and onset age across panel surveys.



CONCLUSIONS: This study established the relationship between lifetime exposure to cannabis and cannabis-related problems in a representative sample of drinkers and marijuana users in Washington state. We have also provided test-retest validity and question details for the decades-based cannabis and heavy drinking measures to facilitate their use in future studies of cannabis and alcohol-related outcomes.

