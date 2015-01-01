Abstract

BACKGROUND: The current evidence for acute management practices of sport-related concussion (SRC) is often limited to in-clinic visits, with limited studies identifying professionals in early SRC care and the association with prolonged recovery outcomes.



PURPOSE: To describe acute SRC management practices (ie, the personnel in the initial evaluations, removal from activity) and test the association with prolonged return to sport (RTS) time. STUDY DESIGN: Descriptive epidemiology study.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective cohort study of 17,081 high school SRCs accrued between the 2015-2016 and 2020-2021 academic years. We reported acute management practices and RTS time as frequencies stratified by sex, sport, and event type and compared athletic trainer (AT) access in initial evaluation with chi-square tests (P <.05). Separate logistic regressions estimated odds ratios (ORs) and 95% CIs for removal from activity and prolonged RTS >21 days by acute management practices.



RESULTS: Most SRCs (n = 12,311 [72.1%]) had complete initial evaluation by an AT. Boys had an AT evaluation in 75.5% (n = 2860/3787) of practice-related and 74.8% (n = 5551/7423) of competition-related events. Girls had an AT evaluation in 61.3% (n = 1294/2110) of practice-related and 69.3% (n = 2606/3761) of competition-related events. In sex-comparable sports (n = 6501), there was no difference between boys (n = 1654/2455 [67.4%]) and girls (n = 2779/4046 [68.7%]) having an AT involved in the first evaluation (χ2 = 1.21; P =.27). Notably, 25.3% of girls' SRCs were evaluated by a coach alone, and we observed differences in personnel in initial evaluations by sport. The odds of immediate removal were higher when an AT made the initial evaluation (OR, 2.8 [95% CI, 2.54-3.08]). The odds of prolonged RTS >21 days was lower for those with an AT in the initial evaluation (OR, 0.74 [95% CI, 0.65-0.84]) adjusting for significant factors from univariate analyses, boys relative to girls (OR, 0.85 [95% CI, 0.76-0.96]), specialty care relative to PCP (OR, 2.16 [95% CI, 1.90-2.46]), specialty care relative to urgent or ready care (OR, 0.99 [95% CI, 0.82-1.22]) concussion history (OR, 1.41 [95% CI, 1.22-1.63]), and removal from activity (OR, 0.90 [95% CI, 0.78-1.05]).



CONCLUSION: This study found variability in personnel involved in initial SRC evaluations, with higher percentages of athletes with SRCs having ATs make the initial evaluation during competitive events. There was no association between sex and AT involvement in comparable sports. There was an association between prolonged RTS and AT involvement, sex, concussion history, and location of follow-up care.

