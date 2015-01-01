Abstract

PURPOSE: To systematically summarise the recent literature on the cost and cost effectiveness of interventions implemented to reduce violence against women (VAW) and decision frameworks guiding resource allocation.



METHOD: A scoping review of scholarly and grey literature on the cost-effectiveness and/or resource allocation for interventions addressing intimate partner violence (IPV), dating violence and non-partner sexual violence perpetrated against women aged 15 years and over. All settings and contexts were eligible, with papers published in English between 2010 and March 2023 included.



RESULTS: Nineteen papers fulfilled the inclusion criteria reporting the cost, cost savings and/or cost effectiveness of 24 interventions to prevent IPV and to a lesser extent, other forms of interpersonal violence. Among the 16 economic evaluation studies reviewed, four types of interventions were cost effective in multiple settings or studies, including community activism (Uganda, Ghana), gender transformative interventions with couples and individuals (Ethiopia, Rwanda), specific justice and law enforcement measures (USA) and a combined personnel training, support, and referral programme in General Practice in the UK. Other interventions were cost effective in a single study or had conflicting evidence. Three remaining papers conducted a partial evaluation or cost appraisal providing limited information on the cost or cost-savings of other implemented interventions. No frameworks on resource allocation for the prevention of VAW were identified.



CONCLUSION: While there is some evidence of cost effectiveness emerging for interventions implemented in specific contexts, overall, we find the recent evidence on costs and cost effectiveness of interventions for the prevention of VAW to be limited. Embedding economic evaluation in future effectiveness trials will build critical evidence needed to inform policy and resource allocation decisions based on the value-for-money of interventions. Modelling the benefits and costs of interventions to better understand the societal impacts of programmes at scale is a further research opportunity.

