Olsen ELH, Dodd DR, Crow SJ, Crosby RD, Wonderlich SA, Hazzard VM. Arch. Suicide Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38279836
OBJECTIVE: The Interpersonal Theory of Suicide posits that suicidal behavior results from thwarted belongingness, perceived burdensomeness, and capability for suicide. Considering that food insecurity (FI) may be linked to these constructs to differing extents based on severity of FI, this study examined cross-sectional associations between levels of FI and suicidal ideation, plans, and attempts in a nationally representative sample of adults in the United States.
Language: en
United States; suicidal ideation; Food insecurity; suicidal attempts; suicidal plans