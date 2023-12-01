SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Siegel MG. Arthroscopy 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.arthro.2023.12.020

PMID

38276942

Abstract

It has been established that women do not return to preinjury sports (RTS) at the same level after anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction at the same rate as men. Normalization of strength parameters does influence the return to sports in men, but not women. Lower RTS rates may be associated with lower risk tolerance, and this is not necessarily a bad thing. Neither lower RTS rates nor lower risk tolerance is maladaptive or in need of correction. Awareness of the psychological diversity between the sexes does help in understanding this difference. Appreciation of this perspective will improve the relationship with the female athlete during her recovery.


Language: en
