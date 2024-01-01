|
Seitz KI, Sicorello M, Schmitz M, Valencia N, Herpertz SC, Bertsch K, Neukel C. Biol. Psychiatry Cogn. Neurosci. Neuroimaging 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38280631
BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment (CM) confers risk for different mental disorders as well as transdiagnostic symptoms such as dissociation. Aberrant amygdala response to interpersonal threat may link CM to transdiagnostic psychopathology, and has recently been shown to depend on type and developmental timing of CM experiences. Still, most studies on CM and threat-related amygdala response employ categorical disorder-specific perspectives, and fail to consider type and timing of CM exposure. We aimed to investigate associations between CM, amygdala response to interpersonal threat, and dimensional psychopathological symptoms, including trait dissociation, in a transdiagnostic adult sample, specifically considering type, timing, and duration of CM.
