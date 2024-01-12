SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Swenson CC, Schaeffer CM. BJPsych Bull 2024; 1-12.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Royal College of Psychiatrists)

DOI

10.1192/bjb.2023.103

PMID

38275077

Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a significant global problem that affects the health of children, parents/caregivers and extended family. The effects can be lifelong and span generations. Treatments for IPV are focused largely on individual work with men as the primary aggressor. Even when the situation includes child maltreatment, generally all family members are referred to a host of providers for varied treatments. Traditionally, couples and family work does not occur. In this article, we detail the development and practice of a comprehensive treatment model for complex cases of co-occurring IPV and child maltreatment that is inclusive of the family and couple. Of particular note, the development of this model, Multisystemic Therapy for Intimate Partner Violence (MST-IPV), involved input from the IPV stakeholder community.


Language: en

Keywords

Post-traumatic stress disorder; childhood experience; cognitive–behavioural therapies; psychosocial interventions; trauma and stressor-related disorders

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print