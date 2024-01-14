Abstract

Individuals with internalizing conditions such as depression or anxiety are at risk of sleep difficulties. Social-ecological models of sleep health propose factors at the individual (e.g., mental health) and neighborhood (e.g., crime risk) levels that contribute to sleep difficulties. However, these relationships have been under-researched in terms of internalizing conditions. Therefore, the current study comprised participants diagnosed with major depression (n = 24) or social anxiety (n = 35). Sleep measures included actigraphic variables (i.e., total sleep time, waking after sleep onset, sleep onset latency) and subjective sleep quality. Geocoding was used to assess nationally-normed crime risk exposure at the person level (e.g., murder, assault) and property level (e.g., robbery, burglary). Analyses consisted of independent t-tests to evaluate potential differences between diagnostic groups. To examine relationships, multiple regressions were used with internalizing symptoms, crime risk, and age as independent variables and sleep measures as the dependent variable. The t-test results revealed that groups differed in symptoms and age but not sleep or neighborhood crime. Regression results revealed crime risk positively corresponded with sleep onset latency but no other sleep measures. Also, only depression positively corresponded with total sleep time. Preliminary findings suggest exposure to crime and depression relate differentially to facets of sleep in individuals with internalizing conditions.

