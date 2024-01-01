Abstract

Appropriate and timely first aid reduces morbidity in burns. This study aims to assess the knowledge of first aid in burns among healthcare workers (HCW) and nonhealthcare workers. (NHCW).



METHODS: A survey, distributed in both paper and Google survey formats, presented five sample cases with multiple-choice answers. Participants recorded the most suitable first aid management for each scenario. Correct answers were provided on completion.



RESULTS: Out of the total 753 participants, only 89 (11.8%) got all five answers correct. 16% HCW and 6% NHCW could answer all 5 questions correctly (with a true HCW:NHCW ratio of 2.67:1). Providing care for individuals with burns substantially raised the probability of giving accurate responses (p = 0.0001). While attending the general First Aid Course did not affect the responses (p = 0.08), participation in the Burns First Aid Course demonstrated slightly improved results (p = 0.052). The scenario involving liquid petroleum gas leakage saw a high proportion of correct responses, likely influenced by media coverage.



CONCLUSION: We find a clear need for adequate training in burns first aid due to low awareness among healthcare workers (HCW) and non-healthcare workers (NHCW). Factors such as participation in burn first aid courses and gaining firsthand experience in treating burns were found to be linked to improved knowledge of burns prevention and first aid. Utilizing various media channels could be a valuable strategy to reach a broader audience, especially in remote and inaccessible areas.

Language: en