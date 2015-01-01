Abstract

We thank Dr. Lameky for the insightful letter concerning our recent publication and appreciate the recognition of the significance of our findings. As Dr. Vernando said, our research aims to propose objective and effective assessment methods and intervention measures for the health of older people in the aging society. We will also improve the two limitations mentioned in the research in future studies. Firstly, measuring reaction time involves a certain degree of subjectivity. In order to reduce subjectivity, future research will consider using automatic timing systems to record response time through wireless control or suggested electronic triggering, in order to minimize human error and improve measurement accuracy.



Secondly, this study did not evaluate gait changes during walking, which is an important aspect of fall risk. In future research, we will incorporate gait analysis to comprehensively assess the risk of falls, using wearable sensors or gait analyzers to objectively measure gait parameters ...

