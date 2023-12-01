Abstract

Though a common symptom, fatigue is difficult to define and investigate, occurs in a wide variety of neurological and systemic disorders, with differing pathological causes. It is also often accompanied by a psychological component. As a symptom of long-term COVID-19 it has gained more attention. In this review, we begin by differentiating fatigue, a perception, from fatigability, quantifiable through biomarkers. Central and peripheral nervous system and muscle disorders associated with these are summarised. We provide a comprehensive and objective framework to help identify potential causes of fatigue and fatigability in a given disease condition. It also considers the effectiveness of neurophysiological tests as objective biomarkers for its assessment. Among these, twitch interpolation, motor cortex stimulation, electroencephalography and magnetencephalography, and readiness potentials will be described for the assessment of central fatigability, and surface and needle electromyography (EMG), single fibre EMG and nerve conduction studies for the assessment of peripheral fatigability. The purpose of this review is to guide clinicians in how to approach fatigue, and fatigability, and to suggest that neurophysiological tests may allow an understanding of their origin and interactions. In this way, their differing types and origins, and hence their possible differing treatments, may also be defined more clearly.

Language: en