Al-Mandhari A, Peeperkorn R, Al-Shorbaji F, Akbar B, Kamil AM, Brennan R. East Mediterr. Health J. 2023; 29(12): 919-920.
38279859
Another year ends with multiple humanitarian crises ongoing simultaneously across the globe. In the Eastern Mediterranean Region, 9 of the 22 Member States and territory are considered fragile or conflict-affected, with severe health consequences for the population.
Language: en