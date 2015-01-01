Abstract

BACKGROUND: Scorpionism (scorpion sting envenoming) is an endemic public health concern in many Arab Middle Eastern countries. However, our knowledge of the epidemiology of scorpion stings in the West Bank is limited.



AIM: To investigate the epidemiology of scorpion stings in 4 districts of the West Bank over a specified period.



METHODS: We obtained scorpion sting records from the main hospitals in 4 districts of the West Bank for 2012 and 2014-2020. A total of 2175 cases were analyzed retrospectively using SPSS version 17.



RESULTS: The average age and standard deviation (±SD) for both sexes was 24.7±17.5 years (22.7±16.5 and 27.1±18.4 years for males and females, respectively). The median age was 20 years and 47.2% were children under 18 years. Most cases were reported during the summer months, between June and October, with a peak in July-August. By anatomic site, the right hand was the most commonly stung in both sexes, followed by the right foot. The chest, buttocks and scrotum were the least affected body parts. Clinical data were available for 405 cases, in which pain, vomiting and sweating were the most common symptoms. The overall incidence of stings was 26.32 per 100 000 inhabitants per year over the study period of 8 years (59.21-171.67, 95% CI).



CONCLUSION: Scorpion stings are commonly encountered by adults and children in the West Bank. There is a need for awareness among the West Bank populations on how to avoid being stung, to train medical staff to better manage sting cases, and to evaluate the antivenom currently being used by physicians for scorpion stings.

