Abstract

Permeable pavements help reduce surface temperatures and have been widely implemented in urban areas. This study utilized an in-use permeable pavement sidewalk in front of a mass rapid transit station in the Taipei city center of Taiwan to determine the actual pavement surface temperature performance. A neighboring asphalt road and impervious pavement were also monitored. With a full year of continuous monitoring, the results showed that the temperature of permeable pavement was 3.7 °C lower than that of impervious pavement and 4.5 °C lower than that of asphalt pavement in the hot season. The frequent rainfall in spring resulted in the smallest temperature differences between the different pavement types. The cooling effects of permeable pavement differed at the different air temperatures. At air temperatures lower than 15 °C, the differences among pavement surface temperatures were noticeable. However, when the air temperature was higher than 35 °C, the surface temperature of permeable pavement was not different from that of impervious pavement and was greater than 55 °C. Field observations were carried out to determine the effects on the apparent temperature and the future surface temperature of climate change scenarios. The results showed that permeable pavement could reduce the average apparent temperature to near the air temperature, and asphalt pavement could increase the apparent temperature by 1.2 °C, assuming that the pavement temperature completely affects the air temperature. With the good prediction ability of the machine learning approach and 15 environmental factors, the preliminary prediction showed the projected surface temperature change in Taipei city in 2033. In the worst-case scenario, the average impervious pavement temperature is as high as 39.12 °C, whereas the average permeable pavement temperature is 32.50 °C.

