Bendezu-Quispe G, Fernandez-Guzman D, Caira-Chuquineyra B, Urrunaga-Pastor D, Cortez-Soto AG, Chavez-Malpartida SS, Rosales-Rimache J. Eur. J. Obstet. Gynecol. Reprod. Biol. X 2024; 21: e100275.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38274244
OBJECTIVE: To assess the association between witnessing domestic violence against the mother in childhood and intimate partner violence (IPV) in adulthood. STUDY DESIGN: An analytical cross-sectional study was conducted using data from the 2019 Peruvian Demographic and Family Health Survey (ENDES). The independent variable was the condition of witnessing physical violence by the father against the mother during childhood. The dependent variable was IPV, defined by the presence of some subtype of violence (physical, psychological, and sexual) against the respondent in the last year by her husband or partner. To assess this association, generalized linear models of the Poisson Family with a logarithmic link function were performed to estimate crude and adjusted prevalence ratios (aPR) with their respective 95% confidence intervals (95% CI).
Language: en
Domestic violence; Intimate Partner Violence; Exposure to violence; Peru