Abstract

PURPOSE: The present research aimed to compare the different types of fractures to those caused by e-scooter use as well as reveal the severity of e-scooter injuries via an epidemiological analysis of fractures over the course of 6 months.



METHODS: This retrospective study assessed medical records of patients with fractures or dislocations admitted to a Turkish level three trauma centre emergency orthopaedic department between June 2021 and January 2022. Using a two-group design, the first group encompassed all fractures and dislocations treated, while the second focused on e-scooter-related cases. Comparative analysis covered fracture patterns and factors within the e-scooter group, like demographics, injury mechanism, and timing. Surgical need and types were explored for e-scooter injuries.



RESULTS: Among 4481 upper extremity fractures, finger fractures (27.47%) and distal radius fractures (25.37%) were common, while e-scooter-related cases exhibited radius and ulna shaft fractures (23.07%). Of 2400 lower extremity fractures, toe fractures (30.2%) and metatarsal fractures (19.66%) predominated, with e-scooter-related injuries largely featuring metatarsal fractures (30%). The surgery rate in all patients was 8.92%, whereas the surgery rate specifically for e-scooter injuries was 48.2%. Significantly greater occurrence of lower extremity fractures was evident in e-scooter-related injuries compared to upper extremities (p = 0.011). Collisions involving stationary or moving objects were linked to injuries in the lower extremities, whereas falls were primarily associated with injuries in the upper extremities. Treatment included surgery (48.2%) and conservative management (52.8%), with ORIF (35.7%) and CRIF (10.7%) utilised.



CONCLUSION: E-scooter-related fractures and dislocations are typically more severe, often requiring surgery, compared to other fractures during the same period. The study emphasises the link between injury type and increased risk of lower extremity fractures or dislocations.

