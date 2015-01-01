|
Liu S, Rosso AL, Baillargeon EM, Weinstein AM, Rosano C, Torres-Oviedo G. Front. Aging Neurosci. 2023; 15: e1283376.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
38274986
INTRODUCTION: Gait automaticity refers to the ability to walk with minimal recruitment of attentional networks typically mediated through the prefrontal cortex (PFC). Reduced gait automaticity (i.e., greater use of attentional resources during walking) is common with aging, contributing to an increased risk of falls and reduced quality of life. A common assessment of gait automaticity involves examining PFC activation using near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) during dual-task (DT) paradigms, such as walking while performing a cognitive task. However, neither PFC activity nor task performance in isolation measures automaticity accurately. For example, greater PFC activation could be interpreted as worse gait automaticity when accompanied by poorer DT performance, but when accompanied by better DT performance, it could be seen as successful compensation. Thus, there is a need to incorporate behavioral performance and PFC measurements for a more comprehensive evaluation of gait automaticity. To address this need, we propose a novel attentional gait index as an analytical approach that combines changes in PFC activity with changes in DT performance to quantify automaticity, where a reduction in automaticity will be reflected as an increased need for attentional gait control (i.e., larger index).
aging; cognition; community mobility; brain imaging; interference; locomotion; motor control; near-infrared spectroscopy