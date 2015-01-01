Abstract

Case conceptualization, formally known as case formulation, is one tool that assists in determining the best course of action for children and families experiencing family violence that has been under-utilized in child welfare. In this article we present a step-by-step case conceptualization process that considers the child welfare context. We then present a hypothetical case example of a 10-year-old child referred by a child welfare worker to evidence-based treatment for mental health and behavioural concerns. Mental health services are not helpful for the child and further consultation is enlisted. To more effectively guide intervention and treatment planning and ultimately improve outcomes for the child, we present case conceptualization as a process that incorporates relevant aspects of the child and family's history and circumstance. We conclude with a succinct case conceptualization and treatment plan to show how the prognosis of the child can be improved when case conceptualization is employed.

Language: en