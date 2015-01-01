|
Citation
|
Sourander A, Ishikawa S, Ståhlberg T, Kishida K, Mori Y, Matsubara K, Zhang X, Hida N, Korpilahti-Leino T, Ristkari T, Torii S, Gilbert S, Hinkka-Yli-Salomäki S, Savolainen H, Närhi V. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1334282.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38274431
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Emotional awareness and emotion regulation are crucial for cognitive and socio-emotional development in children. School-based interventions on socio-emotional skills have the potential to prevent these problems and promote well-being of children. The Japanese school-based program, Universal Unified Prevention Program for Diverse Disorders (Up2-D2), has shown preventive effects on mental health of children in Japan. The aims of this protocol paper are to describe the unique process of adapting the Up2-D2 from Eastern to Western context, and to present a feasibility study of the intervention, conducted in Finland.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cognitive behavioral therapy; cultural adaptation; early interventions; school-based interventions; socio-emotional skills; study protocol