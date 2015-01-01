|
Citation
|
Tao Z, Wang Z, Yin M, Yu C, Zhang W, Dong H. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1199285.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38274673
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Parenting and peer victimization (PV) are crucial for adolescent drinking. To further explore the cause of adolescent drinking, the present study investigated the role of PV and personal growth initiative (PGI) in the relationship between parental corporal punishment (PCP) and adolescent drinking.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
peer victimization; Chinese early adolescent drinking; gender difference; parental corporal punishment; personal growth initiative