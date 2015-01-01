|
Hu R, Peng LL, Du Y, Feng YW, Xie LS, Shi W, Jia P, Jiang LH, Zhao L. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1243885.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
38274516
BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a common psychological and behavioral problem among adolescents. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on people's mental health. To date, few studies have documented the temporal changes in adolescents' psychological status during the pandemic, as well as the impact of large-scale public health intervention strategies. This study contributes to the existing evidence on the subject.
Language: en
COVID-19; non-suicidal self-injury; adolescence; depressive symptoms; follow-up study