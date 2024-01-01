SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Simon GE, Johnson E, Shortreed SM, Ziebell RA, Rossom RC, Ahmedani BK, Coleman KJ, Beck A, Lynch FL, Daida YG. Gen. Hosp. Psychiatry 2024; 87: 13-19.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.genhosppsych.2024.01.009

38277798

OBJECTIVE: Use health records data to predict suicide death following emergency department visits.

METHODS: Electronic health records and insurance claims from seven health systems were used to: identify emergency department visits with mental health or self-harm diagnoses by members aged 11 or older; extract approximately 2500 potential predictors including demographic, historical, and baseline clinical characteristics; and ascertain subsequent deaths by self-harm. Logistic regression with lasso and random forest models predicted self-harm death over 90 days after each visit.

RESULTS: Records identified 2,069,170 eligible visits, 899 followed by suicide death within 90 days. The best-fitting logistic regression with lasso model yielded an area under the receiver operating curve of 0.823 (95% CI 0.810-0.836). Visits above the 95th percentile of predicted risk included 34.8% (95% CI 31.1-38.7) of subsequent suicide deaths and had a 0.303% (95% CI 0.261-0.346) suicide death rate over the following 90 days. Model performance was similar across subgroups defined by age, sex, race, and ethnicity.

CONCLUSIONS: Machine learning models using coded data from health records have moderate performance in predicting suicide death following emergency department visits for mental health or self-harm diagnosis and could be used to identify patients needing more systematic follow-up.


Epidemiology; Suicide; Machine learning; Self-harm; Prediction; Emergency department

