Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Use health records data to predict suicide death following emergency department visits.



METHODS: Electronic health records and insurance claims from seven health systems were used to: identify emergency department visits with mental health or self-harm diagnoses by members aged 11 or older; extract approximately 2500 potential predictors including demographic, historical, and baseline clinical characteristics; and ascertain subsequent deaths by self-harm. Logistic regression with lasso and random forest models predicted self-harm death over 90 days after each visit.



RESULTS: Records identified 2,069,170 eligible visits, 899 followed by suicide death within 90 days. The best-fitting logistic regression with lasso model yielded an area under the receiver operating curve of 0.823 (95% CI 0.810-0.836). Visits above the 95th percentile of predicted risk included 34.8% (95% CI 31.1-38.7) of subsequent suicide deaths and had a 0.303% (95% CI 0.261-0.346) suicide death rate over the following 90 days. Model performance was similar across subgroups defined by age, sex, race, and ethnicity.



CONCLUSIONS: Machine learning models using coded data from health records have moderate performance in predicting suicide death following emergency department visits for mental health or self-harm diagnosis and could be used to identify patients needing more systematic follow-up.

