Abstract

Bullying in the workplace is a serious problem in nursing and has an impact on the well-being of teams, patients, and organisations. This study's aim is to map possible interventions designed to prevent or resolve bullying in nursing. A scoping review of primary research published in English and Italian between 2011 and 2021 was undertaken from four databases (Cochrane Collaboration, PubMed, CINAHL Complete, and PsycInfo). The data were analysed using Arksey and O'Malley's framework, and the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic reviews and Meta-Analyses Extension for Scoping Reviews (PRISMA-ScR) Checklist was followed to report the study. Fourteen papers met the review eligibility criteria. The analysis revealed four main themes: educational interventions, cognitive rehearsal, team building, and nursing leaders' experiences. Interventions enabled nurses to recognise bullying and address it with assertive communication. Further research is needed to demonstrate these interventions' effectiveness and if they lead to a significant decrease in the short-/long-term frequency of these issues. This review increases the available knowledge and guides nurse leaders in choosing effective interventions. Eradicating this phenomenon from healthcare settings involves active engagement of nurses, regardless of their role, in addition to support from the nurse leaders, the organisations, and professional and health policies.

