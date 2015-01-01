Abstract

Drunk-driving events often escalate into drunk-driving crashes, however, the contributing factors of this progression remain elusive. To mitigate the likelihood of crashes stemming from drunk-driving events, this paper introduces the notion of 'the severity of drunk-driving event' and examines the complex relationship between the severity and its contributing factors, considering spatiotemporal heterogeneity. The study utilizes a Geographically and Temporally Weighted Binary Logistic Regression (GTWBLR) model to conduct spatiotemporal analysis based on police-reported drunk-driving events in Beijing, China. The results show that most factors passed the non-stationary test, indicating their effects on the severity of drunk-driving event vary significantly across different spatial and temporal domains. Notably, during non-workday, drunk-driving events in northeast of Beijing are more likely to escalate into crashes. Furthermore, severe weather during winter in the northwest of Beijing is associated with high risk of drunk-driving crashes. Based on these insights, the authorities can strengthen drunk-driving checks in the northeast region of Beijing, particularly during non-workdays. And it is crucial to promptly clear accumulated snow on the roads during severe winter weather to improve road safety. These insights and recommendations are highly valuable for reducing the risk of drunk-driving crashes.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving

Language: en