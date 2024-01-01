Abstract

BACKGROUND: Unsafe storage of firearms is associated with heightened risk of suicide among veterans. However, contemporary population-based data on the prevalence and correlates of firearm storage practices among veterans are limited.



METHODS: Data were from the 2022 National Health and Resilience in Veterans Study, a nationally representative sample of 2441 veterans. Analyses examined: (1) the prevalence of storage practices; (2) sociodemographic, psychiatric, and clinical characteristics associated with storing firearms loaded and/or in non-secure location; and (3) associations between types of potentially traumatic events and storage practices.



RESULTS: More than half of veterans reported owning one or more personal firearms (50.9 %). Among firearm owners, 52.9 % reported some form of unsafe firearm storage practice (i.e., loaded and/or non-secure location), with 39.9 % reporting that they stored one or more firearms loaded. After adjusting for sociodemographic characteristics, major depressive, alcohol and drug use disorders, direct trauma exposures, future suicidal intent, and traumatic brain injury were associated with storing firearms loaded and/or in a non-secure location (ORs = 1.09-7.16). Veterans with a history of specific forms of direct trauma exposure were more likely to store firearms unsafely. LIMITATIONS: Cross-sectional design precludes causal inference.



CONCLUSIONS: Half of U.S. veterans who own firearms store at least one personal firearm loaded and/or in a non-secure location, with approximately four-in-ten keeping a loaded firearm in the home. These high rates underscore the importance of nationwide training initiatives to promote safe firearm storage for all service members and veterans, regardless of risk status, as well as for healthcare professionals working with veterans.

