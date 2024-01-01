SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Martin A. J. Am. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, American Academy of Child Adolescent Psychiatry, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1016/j.jaac.2024.01.006

38280413

Rates of death by suicide, suicidal gestures, suicide attempts, and non-suicidal self-injury among adolescents have increased over the past decade. 1 Despite these sobering trends, the availability of appropriate clinical services has not kept pace with the growing need. A shortage of inpatient psychiatric beds for children and adolescents is among the shortcomings of today’s American mental health system of care.


