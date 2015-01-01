Abstract

BACKGROUND: Links between alcohol-induced blackouts and sexual assault (SA) are understudied. We tested whether: (1) history of blackouts, past 30-day blackouts, and past 30-day blackout intentions would be higher among women with histories of SA relative to women without; (2) baseline history of blackouts, past 30-day blackouts, and blackout intentions would predict an increase in SA severity (i.e., a continuous variable that considers SA tactic type and assault frequency) at a one-year follow-up.



METHODS: 1721 undergraduate women completed a baseline survey and 313 completed the follow-up.



RESULTS: Women with SA history had 2.10 higher odds of history of blackouts, 1.47 higher odds of past 30-day blackout during "one" drinking episode, 1.78 higher odds of blackout during a "few" drinking episodes, 3.21 higher odds of blackout during "most/all" drinking episodes, and 1.54 higher odds of blackout intentions in the last 30-days. Longitudinally, history of blackouts and past 30-day blackouts at baseline were associated with an increase in SA severity at follow-up, when peak drinks were not controlled.



CONCLUSION: Longitudinal findings provide some evidence that lifetime history of blackouts and past 30-day blackouts are significant predictors of an increase in SA severity at follow-up and therefore an essential target for interventions.

Language: en