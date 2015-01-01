Abstract

BACKGROUND: The experience of cumulative trauma may be common in bipolar disorder (BD). However, it is not frequently reported as most studies focus on childhood trauma without examining differences in the amount of trauma experienced. This systematic review aimed to determine the prevalence of lifetime cumulative trauma in BD as well as explore associated illness outcomes.



METHODS: A systematic review was completed in accordance with Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines. Both the prevalence and outcomes of cumulative trauma in BD were assessed. Five electronic databases were searched (Embase, MEDLINE, PsycINFO, Web of Science, and PTSD Pubs) for records from January 2010 until December 2022.



RESULTS: A total of 20 studies, with 9304 participants were included in the narrative synthesis. At least one-third of BD participants had experienced cumulative trauma, with a prevalence range from 29% to 82%. The main outcomes associated with a history of cumulative trauma were earlier age of onset, longer episode duration, more lifetime mood episodes, greater likelihood of experiencing psychotic features, and higher likelihood of past suicide attempts. LIMITATIONS: This review has been limited by the lack of studies directly assessing cumulative trauma in BD.



CONCLUSIONS: Cumulative trauma is prevalent in BD. Preliminary evidence indicates an association with a range of adverse outcomes, emphasizing the need for clinicians to obtain a detailed trauma history and to consider these risks in the management of the disorder. Future studies should report on the prevalence of cumulative trauma, particularly in adulthood as this area remains unexplored.

