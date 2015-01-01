SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Cheers N, Matheson M, Skinner I, Wells C. Journal of dance medicine & science : official publication of the International Association for Danc 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024)

10.1177/1089313X231224011

38279801

OBJECTIVE: To explore perspectives and experiences of adolescent ballet dancers in Australia in relation to dance-related injuries and their impact, injury risk factors, prevention, and treatment.

DESIGN: Adolescent ballet dancers aged from 12 to 19 years in Australia were invited to participate in an online qualitative survey.

METHODS: Responses to open-ended questions were analyzed thematically using grounded theory while quantitative information was summarized with descriptive statistics and triangulated with qualitative data.

RESULTS: Nineteen adolescent dancers reported experiencing pain and multiple injuries but hiding or ignoring injuries due to fear. Dancers recognized the significant physical and psycho-social impact of dance-related injuries on themselves and others. Several risks and injury prevention strategies were identified by dancers. Dancers perceived that treatments were not always informed or effective.

CONCLUSION: Findings suggest that adolescent ballet dancers experience multiple dance-related injuries but require support to disclose injuries, participate in injury prevention, and access treatment. Health professionals may improve quality of care by increasing their understanding of ballet and providing specific management advice. Dance teachers may benefit from further education to support their students. Clinical trials are required to confirm or negate the validity of proposed injury risks and the effectiveness of injury prevention strategies and treatments.


Language: en

injury prevention; survey; injury; qualitative; dance; adolescent/children/pediatrics; ballet; injury impact; injury management; social identity theory

