Bai C, Bai B, Hao Y, Kong F. J. Health Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/13591053231222167

38279538

Nurses are at increased risk for developing depressive symptoms. While previous research has suggested that strength use may be inversely related to these symptoms, the longitudinal impact of strength use on nurses' depressive symptoms remains under-explored. This study sought to examine the longitudinal relationship between strength use and depressive symptoms among Chinese nurses. Using a two-wave cross-lagged design from 2020 to 2023, 321 nurses participated in an online questionnaire survey. Using structural equation modeling, our results supported the hypothesized reciprocal model, indicating that strength use can significantly predict a reduction in depressive symptoms and vice versa. Given these findings, there's an urgent need for nurse leaders to emphasize the importance of using nurses' strengths as a strategy to alleviate depressive symptoms.


longitudinal; nurses; depressive symptoms; strength use; structural equation model

