Journal Article

Citation

Chukwuemeka NA, Yinka Akintunde T, Uzoigwe FE, Okeke M, Tassang A, Oloji Isangha S. J. Health Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/13591053231225306

PMID

38279547

Abstract

The interrelationships of suicidal ideation, psychological distress, and impaired health-related quality of life (HRQoL) in cancer patients are complex and multifaceted. Limited empirical evidence exists on the indirect effects of impaired HRQoL on suicidal ideation through psychological distress among cancer patients. To fill this research gap, 250 cancer patients were recruited through a cross-sectional hospital-based research design. Structural equation model (SEM) results indicated that impaired HRQoL is a predictor of psychological distress (β = 0.153; p < 0.05), and psychological distress positively predicts suicidal ideation (β = 0.647; p < 0.000). The study found no direct effects of impaired HRQoL on suicidal ideation (β = -0.05; p = 0.223). Indirect effects of HRQoL on suicidal ideation was confirmed, showing a full-mediation effect β = 0.099 (SE = 0.048, CI = [0.030, 0.189], p < 0.05) (i.e. the pathway impaired HRQoL predict suicidal ideation is through psychological distress). Cognitive-behavioral therapy and other emotional support programs should be considered for cancer patients to mitigate psychological vulnerabilities linking impaired HRQoL to suicidal ideation.


Language: en

Keywords

psychological distress; suicidal ideation; health-related quality of life; cancer

