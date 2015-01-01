Abstract

Frailty is one of the most challenging issues among older adults, and the relationship between frailty and falls has already been assessed numerous times in literature. In the present study, we explored the mediating role of self-efficacy related to falls (FSe) in the relationship between frailty and fall risk. In a cross-sectional design, 1080 community-dwelling older adults from Rotterdam (Netherlands) and Valencia (Spain) completed a questionnaire and data were then analyzed via mediation analysis using a bootstrapping approach.



RESULTS show that higher frailty is associated with higher fall incidence, and higher FSe is a partial mediator of this association, with a confidence interval for the indirect effect of 0.131-0.247. Moreover, results showed gender differences in FSe levels; women had lower FSe scores. Deepening research on the construct of FSe may give potential explanations that account for the emerged gender differences, and it could be more targeted in fall prevention programs.

