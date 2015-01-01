|
Citation
|
Valsecchi N, Alhambra-Borrás T, Doñate-Martínez A, Korenhof SA, Raat H, Garcés-Ferrer J. J. Health Psychol. 2024; e13591053231223879.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38279556
|
Abstract
|
Frailty is one of the most challenging issues among older adults, and the relationship between frailty and falls has already been assessed numerous times in literature. In the present study, we explored the mediating role of self-efficacy related to falls (FSe) in the relationship between frailty and fall risk. In a cross-sectional design, 1080 community-dwelling older adults from Rotterdam (Netherlands) and Valencia (Spain) completed a questionnaire and data were then analyzed via mediation analysis using a bootstrapping approach.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
frailty; falls; mediation; community-dwelling older adults; falls-related self-efficacy