Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Symptoms and cognition are both utilized as indicators of recovery following pediatric concussion, yet their interrelationship is not well understood. This study aimed to investigate: 1) the association of post-concussion symptom burden and cognitive outcomes (processing speed and executive functioning [EF]) at 4 and 12 weeks after pediatric concussion, and 2) the moderating effect of sex on this association.



METHODS: This prospective, multicenter cohort study included participants aged 5.00-17.99 years with acute concussion presenting to four Emergency Departments of the Pediatric Emergency Research Canada network. Five processing speed and EF tasks and the Post-Concussion Symptom Inventory (PCSI; symptom burden, defined as the difference between post-injury and retrospective [pre-injury] scores) were administered at 4 and 12 weeks post-concussion. Generalized least squares models were conducted with task performances as dependent variables and PCSI and PCSI*sex interaction as the main predictors, with important pre-injury demographic and injury characteristics as covariates.



RESULTS: 311 children (65.0% males; median age = 11.92 [IQR = 9.14-14.21 years]) were included in the analysis. After adjusting for covariates, higher symptom burden was associated with lower Backward Digit Span (χ(2) = 9.85, p =.043) and Verbal Fluency scores (χ(2) = 10.48, p =.033) across time points; these associations were not moderated by sex, ps ≥.20. Symptom burden was not associated with performance on the Coding, Continuous Performance Test, and Color-Word Interference scores, ps ≥.17.



CONCLUSIONS: Higher symptom burden is associated with lower working memory and cognitive flexibility following pediatric concussion, yet these associations were not moderated by sex.



FINDINGS may inform concussion management by emphasizing the importance of multifaceted assessments of EF.

Language: en