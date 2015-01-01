Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to correlate the symptoms and signs with the findings of laboratory vestibular function tests in patients with spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA).



METHOD: We retrospectively recruited 26 patients with SCA (9 men, median age: 52, age range: 21-67). Assessments included Dizziness Handicap Inventory, EuroQoL Five-Dimension, symptom questionnaires manifesting during walking in daily life, the Scale for the Assessment and Rating of Ataxia (SARA), and vestibular function tests including 3D video-oculography, video head impulse test, subjective visual vertical, and cervical and ocular vestibular evoked myogenic potentials (VEMP).



RESULTS: Cross-analyses revealed that the patients with VEMP abnormalities showed higher SARA (p = 0.014) and prevalence of unpredictable falls (p = 0.046). The patients with SCA1 more frequently had unpredictable falls (75%, p = 0.038) and VEMP abnormalities (88%, p = 0.001) compared to SCA2 (29% falls, 17% VEMP abnormalities) and SCA6 (no falls or VEMP abnormalities).



CONCLUSION: Abnormal VEMPs are strongly associated with unpredicted falls in patients with SCA, particularly in those with SCA1. Impaired processing of otolithic information may contribute to falls in SCAs, and VEMP may help identifying the patients with a risk for unpredicted falls and preventing fall-related injuries in SCA. Limited number of patients with lower SARA scores warrant further confirmatory studies.

