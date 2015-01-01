|
Citation
|
Keeves J, Gadowski A, McKimmie A, Bagg M, Antonic-Baker A, Clarke N, Reeder S, Hicks A, Brown A, McNamara R, Roman C, Jeffcote T, Romero L, Hill R, Ponsford J, Lannin NA, O'Brien TJ, Cameron P, Rushworth N, Fitzgerald M, Gabbe B, Cooper DJ. J. Neurotrauma 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38279797
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The Australian Traumatic Brain Injury Initiative (AUS-TBI) is developing a data resource to enable improved outcome prediction for people with moderate-severe TBI (msTBI) across Australia. Fundamental to this resource is the collaboratively designed data dictionary. This systematic review and consultation aimed to identify acute interventions with potential to modify clinical outcomes for people after msTBI, inclusion in a data dictionary.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY; ADULT BRAIN INJURY; CLINICAL MANAGEMENT OF CNS INJURY; PEDIATRIC BRAIN INJURY