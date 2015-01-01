Abstract

PURPOSE: The study was carried out to investigate the effect of motivational interviewing on peer bullying and cyberbullying among adolescents.



DESIGN: A parallel-group randomized controlled trial.



METHODS: The study population consisted of ninth-grade (aged 14 years) high school students (n = 200). The study was completed with 48 participants (intervention: 24; control: 24). The data were collected using the Participant Information Form, the Stages of Change Questionnaire, the Peer Bullying Scale, and the Cyberbullying Scale. The intervention group received a preparatory session and five weekly motivational interviewing sessions. Instruments were administered to both groups before the intervention, at the end of the last motivational interviewing session (post-test), and at 3rd- and 6th-month follow-ups. The data were analyzed using chi-square test, independent sample t-test, and two-way mixed-design ANOVA with Bonferroni's test.



RESULTS: In the pre-test, no statistically significant difference was observed between the intervention and control groups regarding mean scores for peer bullying and cyberbullying (p > 0.05). Following the motivational interviewing sessions, adolescents in the intervention group had a significantly lower mean score for peer bullying and cyberbullying than the control group at the post-test and follow-up tests (p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: The present study concluded that motivational interviewing effectively reduced peer bullying and cyberbullying behaviors among adolescents. CLINICAL RELEVANCE: Nurses would implement motivational interviewing to prevent bullying behaviors in schools.

Language: en