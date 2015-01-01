Abstract

BACKGROUND: Worldwide, intimate partner violence (IPV) is a significant public health problem. Most of the wives of persons with alcohol dependence (PwAD) experience IPV in their lifetime. The study examined lived experiences of IPV among wives of PwAD.



METHODS: Qualitative research study design was used. Twenty participants were recruited using the consecutive sampling method. The researcher used an in-depth interview guide to collect the data. ATLAS.ti.9 software was used to analyse the qualitative data. Thematic analysis was used for coding and emerging themes. The thematic analysis yielded four themes generated from the in-depth interview: (1) reasons for the IPV, (2) help-seeking, (3) barriers in help-seeking and (4) coping with IPV.



CONCLUSION: Survivors of IPV do not seek help due to self-stigma, unavailable resources, and lack of awareness about treatment for alcohol dependence. Clinicians should routinely screen for IPV among female spouses of persons with alcohol-dependent syndrome and provide psychosocial interventions for the survivors of IPV.

Language: en