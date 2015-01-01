|
Citation
|
Periyasamy C, Ezhumalai S, Vranda MN, Narayanan G, Kandasamy A. Journal of psychiatry spectrum 2024; 3(1): 20-27.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38274495
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Worldwide, intimate partner violence (IPV) is a significant public health problem. Most of the wives of persons with alcohol dependence (PwAD) experience IPV in their lifetime. The study examined lived experiences of IPV among wives of PwAD.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
substance use; Coping strategies; qualitative study; spouse abuse