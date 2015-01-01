Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV), broadly defined as behaviours within a current or previous romantic relation­ship that cause physical, psychological, or sexual harm, begins early in dating relationships. By age 15–19 years, 24% of adolescent girls have already experienced IPV. 1 Although there are no data on the global prevalence findings among adolescent boys, estimates suggest they too are at risk for victimisation and perpetration. 2 Despite the emergence of IPV during adolescence, little has been done to target patterns of violence during this developmental period. Adolescence is the ideal time for prevention efforts as a period of “transformative change”, when health and relationship patterns are being established. 3 IPV prevention at this stage can solidify healthy relationship patterns that have benefits beyond the individual, with the potential for healthy intergenerational relationships over time. Furthermore, compared with prevention, intervention is more difficult after IPV begins and the risk of serious consequences—including mortality—emerges. 4 In this Comment, we lay out key actions for preventing IPV and potential implementation pathways.

