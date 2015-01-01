Abstract

PURPOSE: Injury to the external auditory canal (EAC) may occur following facial trauma. They manifest as otalgia, ear bleeding, otorrhea, facial palsy, or altered hearing. But literature regarding its management is sparse. The study aimed to identify the incidence and types of EAC injury in facial trauma, grade their severity, and propose a symptom-based treatment algorithm.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: This was a prospective case series involving patients with signs/symptoms of EAC injury following maxillofacial trauma. The EAC was evaluated by clinical examination, imaging, endoscopy, and audiometry. Clinical findings were graded into mild, moderate, and severe. Treatment was matched to clinical findings according to the proposed algorithm. The outcomes of the study were incidence and types of EAC injury in facial trauma and resolution of presenting signs/symptoms. Data were analyzed for descriptive statistics using SPSS software (v26; IBM, Armonk, NY).



RESULTS: A total of 88 patients reported with maxillofacial trauma during a 6-month period. Signs/symptoms of EAC injury were observed in 41 patients, of which 12 (11 males and 1 female) were confirmed with a diagnosis of EAC injuries. Eight patients demonstrated only cartilaginous injuries while three had bony injuries. Treatment was successful in 11 out of 12 patients, with a best point estimate of 0.86 (Z score-1.959, 95% CI).



CONCLUSION: Clinical findings of EAC injury mandate thorough investigation to ascertain the site and severity of the injury. Symptom-based treatment of EAC injuries produces an effective resolution of signs/symptoms and improved treatment outcomes.

Language: en