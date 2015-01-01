Abstract

The aim of this article is to provide an introductory overview of the phenomenon of emotional maltreatment of children and adolescents by presenting national and international literature and, in particular, to illustrate the consequences for the mental health of those affected. First, relevant definitions are made and forms of appearance of emotional child maltreatment are presented. A comparison of national and global prevalences shows that emotional child maltreatment is one of the most prevalent forms of child maltreatment. There are different risk factors that can exist at the level of the parents as well as at the level of the children or the environment. The risk that children and adolescents who have experienced emotional violence will have experienced other forms of childmaltreatment is high.There aremultiple consequences for victims of emotional child maltreatment which can result in different, longterm participatory impairments. Especially the psychological and somatic consequences of emotional childmaltreatment can be compared to the consequences of child sexual abuse and physical child maltreatment. Nevertheless, the significance of emotional maltreatment for affected children and adolescents is still underestimated in practice. Often, the effects of emotionalmaltreatment on those affected are not visible. Froma child and adolescent psychiatric/ psychotherapeutic perspective, the psychological consequences must therefore be clearly stated. Finally, there is a need for a broader understanding of emotional child maltreatment that also includes peer and sibling violence.

Language: de