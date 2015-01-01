Abstract

Compared to sexual and physical violence, cases of emotional abuse are often more difficult to detect. An increasingly advocated approach involves regular assessments within social and healthcare structures tto proactively identify affected children and adolescents at an early stage. This enables the prompt initiation of appropriate interventions. Following, interdisciplinary institutions such as a child protection outpatient clinic can play an important role for professionals in the clarification of suspected child endangerment.This article aims to show possible courses of action for the early detection of emotional abuse based on a child protection outpatient clinic. In addition to the description of the interdisciplinary diagnostic procedure a selection of psychometric questionnaires and interviews is presented, which inquire about emotional abuse. When looking at the total number of 1,388 cases seen at the child protection outpatient clinic, it is noticeable that only 117 cases (8.4 %) were assigned with a suspicion of emotional abuse.This contrasts with 477 cases (34.3 %) in which confirmed indications for emotional abuse were found after the clarification process. An intersection of emotional abuse with other forms of child maltreatment was given in 341 cases (71.4 %). Psychometric questionnaires and interviews can facilitate a regular recording in health and social service institutions. Emotional abuse often goes unnoticed despite its frequency. Itsmanifestations are diverse and significantly overlap with other forms of maltreatment, necessitating a nuanced evaluation process. Specific diagnostic tools and interdisciplinary collaboration can contribute to better recognition of emotional abuse.

