Abstract

In this comprehensive study, we sought to unravel the risk factors for recurrence in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), uniquely focusing on patients undergoing mono-antidepressant treatment. By considering psychiatric readmission as a direct indicator of MDD recurrence, we meticulously analyzed the records of 1,456 inpatients from a Chinese mental health center from 2012 to 2020. Our follow-up periods, spanning 90, 180, and 365 days post-discharge, allowed for a nuanced understanding of the recurrence dynamics. We identified four critical risk factors: thyroid function (FT3 and TSH), high-density lipoprotein (HDL) levels, and region of residence. Notably, the study revealed an increasing risk of readmission associated with decreased FT3 and HDL over time, while elevated TSH and residing in another province 's impact diminished. The antidepressant type did not significantly alter readmission risks, providing a unique perspective on MDD management. This research contributes to the field by offering a deeper understanding of how demographic and biochemical factors influence the likelihood of MDD recurrence, guiding more effective treatment approaches.

Language: en