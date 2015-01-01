Abstract

In recent years, research on ventilating tunnels has become increasingly important. However, the impact of external disturbances on ventilating systems has been largely ignored. To address this issue of frequent airflow fluctuations caused by external perturbations, which cannot be fully compensated using conventional control methods, this study proposes a perturbation-compensated ventilation control approach. A disturbance compensator is developed by incorporating the tunnel's airflow velocity and the number of jet fan start-stop events as input parameters. By compensating for external disturbances, the disturbance to the system is reduced. The Simulink model of the tunnel controller was used for simulation experiments. The compensator demonstrated good tracking results in comparison experiments with different disturbances. The ventilation approach based on disturbance compensator is capable of regulating the fluctuation of CO concentration within a justifiable range compared to using PID control and ADRC. This not only improves the stability of the entire control system but also significantly prolongs the service life of the jet fan by reducing the frequency of start-stop cycles.

